Former President John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday presented Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to health workers at the Effia Nkwanta Region Hospital to support their work towards stemming the COVID-19 disease.

The Western Region NDC last night took delivery of the boxes of PPE's from the party's flag bearer, who has stepped up his contribution to the fight against the pandemic.

The party leadership on Tuesday made the presentation on behalf of His Excellency former president John Dramani Mahama to the management of the Effia Nkwanta regional hospital.

The items comprised packs of face masks, overalls, boots, hand sanitizers, and packs of bottled water.

President Mahama over the past weeks has made similar gestures to other health facilities nationwide, especially to the regional hospitals.

This is part of his personal assistance to the health professionals to aid the fight against COVID 19.

Many health professionals across the country have cried out for help because of lack of PPE's to enable them work effectively to mitigate the pandemic. It is for this reason that the former president

procured the PPEs to help health facilities nationwide to fight Covid-19.

The NDC western regional chairman Nana Kojo Toku did the presentation together with regional secretary Mr. Joseph Nelson, Mr. Japhet Baidoo the regional organizer, Dr. Grace Ayensu Danquah who is a member of NDC Covid-19 technical support team and also the parliamentary candidate for Essikado-Ketan constituency, and the regional communication officer Mr. Richard kirk-Mensah.

Dr. Grace Ayensu Danquah demonstrated to the media on how such modern PPEs are used in order to raise public awareness.

Ghana on Monday recorded a total of 287 cases of coronavirus out of which the Greater Accra region tops with with 258, followed by the Ashanti Region (18), Northern Region (10), Upper West Region (1), Eastern Region (1) and Upper East Region (1),” the statement read.

The Western Region has not recorded any case of the virus but the donation is meant to get the facility forearmed in the fight against the dreaded pandemic that has killed 5 .