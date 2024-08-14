3 hours ago

Ghanaian traditional priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam has declared that, whether the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) likes it or not, former President John Dramani Mahama will be declared president after the December 7 general elections.

The spiritualist stated that the spiritual realm has spoken and endorsed Mahama as the next president.

He emphasized that no amount of machinations and rigging will overturn what the spiritual realm has endorsed.

He made these statements in an interview on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM with host Kwabena Agyapong.

Nana Kwaku Bonsam clarified that he was not stating his personal views or predictions, but rather expressing the views of the gods he had interacted with.

"I declare that I endorse John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming presidential election. Mahama is the next president of Ghana. I am the one saying it. Record this and keep it. I want Ghanaians to be aware of this.

"John Dramani Mahama will be the next president. He will be sworn in in 2025. If the gods had not revealed this to me, I would not be here declaring it. I do not make reckless declarations. Whether the NPP likes it or not, John Dramani Mahama will be declared the next president," he confidently stated.