3 hours ago

The renowned Ghanaian Prophet Eric Asamoah, who is known for the prophecy that the newly Nigerian President-Elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu was going to win the Nigerian Generals Elections, has declared that Former President John Dramani Mahama will become the next President of Ghana after the 2024 Elections on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Prophet Eric Asamoah noted that Former President John Mahama has already taken the lead in the realms and affirmed that no one can change that.

"Former President John Dramani Mahama is already leading the race in the realms and no one can change that," he said.

"He will surely become President of our dear nation Ghana after the 2024 General Elections".

It would be recalled that he has already said that the Vice President of Ghana Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will win the flag bearer ship race for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He added that Dr Bawumia will floor Alan Kyeremanteng and others in the NPP flagbearership race but he will be defeated by Former President John Mahama in the General Elections.

"Dr Bawumia will be the flag bearer for the NPP but he will never become the President of Ghana after 2024. God has already declared John Dramani Mahama as the President of Ghana in the realms".

