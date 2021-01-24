6 hours ago

German-born Ghanaian winger John Yeboah has joined lower tier Dutch side Almere City on loan from VFL Wolfsburg in the current winter transfer window.

The 20 year old joined on an initial loan deal till the end of the season with an option to extend his stay after the expiration of his loan.

Yeboah who is owned by German side VFL Wolfsburg came through the youth ranks but did not get a clear path to the first team although he was handed his debut in the 2018/2019 season.

He made two appearances in the German Bundesliga for Wolfsburg and once in the German Cup before he decided to head for VV Venlo in Holland a year and half ago.

At VV Venlo, he made 18 appearances in the Dutch Eredivisie last season and made 9 appearances for Willem II Tilburg in the Dutch Eredivisie scoring once.