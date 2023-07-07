1 hour ago

Polish champions Raków Częstochowa have officially announced the signing of Ghanaian forward John Yeboah following his spell at Śląsk Wrocław last season.

The transfer is a permanent move, and Yeboah has signed a contract with Raków that will keep him at the club until June 30, 2026.

The German-born Ghanaian enjoyed a productive season at Śląsk Wrocław, featuring in 32 games, scoring 10 goals, and providing two assists.

Yeboah's football journey began in the youth teams of SV Rönneburg, FC Türkiye Wilhelmsburg, and Wolfsburg, where he developed his skills and talent as a player.

He made his debut for Wolfsburg's first team, making three appearances in the Bundesliga, including a match against Borussia Dortmund.

Seeking new challenges, Yeboah moved to the Netherlands in 2019. He was loaned to VVV Venlo, where he gained valuable experience, featuring in 18 matches in the Eredivisie.

Continuing his progress, the forward joined Willem II Tilburg, making 20 appearances, including notable contributions in the Europa League qualifiers.

In June 2021, Yeboah made a move to Almere City before his spell at MSV Duisburg in Germany. These experiences added to his development as a player before his successful stint at Śląsk Wrocław.

Now, Yeboah embarks on a new chapter with Raków Częstochowa, where he aims to make a significant impact and contribute to the team's continued success in the Polish league.