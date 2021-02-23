2 hours ago

Member of Parliament[MP] for Assin South Constituency, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour has called on Ghanaians to vigorously resist the advocacy of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual Transgender and queer Intersex Rights (LGBTQI) in Ghana.

According to Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, LGBTQI matters should not be entertained in the country stressing the nation shouldn't kowtow to Western pressure to accept the practice of homosexuality.

"Whether today or tomorrow or in 100 years, no matter how many times the pressure comes; we will resist it. That's the fundamental factor," he fumed.

He also warned the foreign ambassadors in Ghana who are advocating homosexual practice stressing "when you go to Rome, you do what the Romans. Whatever you do in our country must conform to our laws. Don't induce people with money and do things against us, things we can't do in your country".

He cautioned them not to interfere with the laws and culture of Ghana.

"Don't come and interfere in our important matters," he warned and asked; ''Have you heard that an ambassador of Ghana has gone to some foreign country to incite people to do something like this or else there?"

He appealed to all Ghanaians to join the fight against homosexuality saying ''if we can't stay on radio to make advert and promote cocaine, theft, armed robbery and so forth which are against the law, we shouldn't allow people to promote issues like LGBT''.

"We plead with all Ghanaians to support us. Just as we have galamsey fight and corruption fight or fight against corruption, this is a fight against fundamental values and customs and beliefs of the people of Ghana. We shouldn't politicize the issue. If we make it NDC/NPP issue, we will lose the fight. If we make it Christians vrs Muslims, we will lose the fight. We must all unite," he accentuated.