1 hour ago

Ghanaian media personality and public speaker, Kwami Sefa Kayi has disclosed that he wanted to follow the footsteps of his dad growing up.

According to him, he wanted to be a military man just like his dad but was gently veered off that path.

He made this known in an interview on Y107.9FM’s Y Leaderboard Series with Rev. Erskine. “I am sure with most of us young boys growing up at Burma Camp, joining the army was probably our first love and it was same for me.”

To him, his dad was his role model and being in the military fascinated him. “Every father is the first role model of his son so far as you have a responsible one. As a little boy growing up, you see your father wearing his military clothes and shiny shoes.”

“You see the guns, cars, the discipline and all that. The very ‘p3p33p3’ way of life with the military” attracted him to enlist.

The ‘Chairman General’ noted that he went as far as almost joining the army but his mother did the very best she could and finally managed to veer him off the military track because he showed potential for the media space.

Looking back today, he believes he was not cut out to be in the military. “Looking back today, my mother was right. It may have been a boyhood fantasy.”