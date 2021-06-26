54 minutes ago

The public is hereby informed that the Safety and Security Committee of the Ghana Football Association has decided to deploy Military persons in addition to the Police to some high profile matches for the rest of the season.

This is due to the unfortunate incidents of crowd violence and hooliganism that have occurred in some Premier League and Division One League matches.

All Premier and Division One League clubs are hereby requested to liaise with their Regional Football Associations and the Military persons who will be deployed to the league centers to provide effective security for the rest of the league season.

Clubs which violate this Directive or attempt in any way to prevent the Military, Police, any appointee or representative of the Association shall be sanctioned severely.

GFA COMMUNICATIONS