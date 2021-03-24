19 minutes ago

The Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency, Madam Dorcas Affo Toffey has taken over Division One League side Proud United as new owner according to reports.

According to intelligence reports gathered by Jomoro-based Ebiamo FM, The Club's Chief Executive Officer Mr Jojo Duncan has entered into an agreement with the member of Parliament to acquire 100% ownership of the Division One League outfit.

The surprise takeover is one of the biggest in Ghana football history and was finalized last week after secret talks held between two parties.

Proud United are rock bottom on the league log with 6 points after 13 games. The full squad will arrive in Nzema today to begin official residential camping at Nawule ahead of their next league fixture.

Proud United will play their division one league matches at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park, in Nzema Aiyinase.

Dorcas Affo Toffey is the mother of Ghanaian Afro-pop songstress Francine Nyanko Koffi, known in Showbiz as Fantana.

Source: Domesticsportsgh.com