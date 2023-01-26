1 hour ago

Jomoro MP Dorcas Affo-Toffey has congratulated the new leadership of the National Democratic Congress in Parliament, in a show of support.

In a surprise move, the NDC changed its leadership in Parliament led by Haruna Iddrisu by appointing new leadership led by Dr Cassiel Ato Forson (MP for Ajumako Enyam Essiam in the Central Region), who is now the Minority Leader.

The others appointed are Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembelle in the Western Region also replaced James Klutse Avedzi as the Deputy Minority Leader with Kwame Agbodza becoming the Minority Whip.

In a show of support on social media Hon. Dorcas Affo-Toffey congratulated the three newly appointed leaders of parliament and asked for support for them as the NDC seeks to regain power in the 2024 elections.

She wrote;

“Congratulations to the new leadership of the minority caucus of Parliament. Over the years, the NDC has been growing in a competitive democratic environment and today’s changes in our caucus in parliament reflect this path.

Let’s all support this new leadership in Parliament for victory 2024. Once again, congratulations to Hon. Dr Cassiel Ato Forson (Minority leader), Hon Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah (Deputy minority leader)

and Hon Kwame Agbodze (Minority Chief Whip)

#TogetherWeCan”

The NDC in a letter dated January 23, 2023, and addressed to the Speaker of Parliament informed Parliament about the changes.

The letter stated that the new leadership have been charged to recommend consequential changes at the ranking membership to the national headquarters.