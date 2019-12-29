2 hours ago

Under fire Kim Grant got off to the worst possible start as Hearts of Oak lost at home to Berekum Chelsea on the opening weekend of the Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobians made six changes to the side that lost by 2-1 to Asante Kotoko last week in the replay of the President's Cup.

With Richard Attah, Christopher Bonney, William Dankyi,Umar Manaf, Michelle Srapong , Kofi Kordzi all making way for Richmond Ayi, Larry Sumaila,Raddy Ovouka,Bernard Arthur, Fatawu ,Mohammed and Joseph Esso.

But it did not make much difference in the long run although the home side started asking all the question and creating numerous goal scoring opportunities but on loan Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim was in an inspiring form as he saved whatever was thrown at him.

Not before long the visitors took the lead through a Jonah Attuquaye in the 35th minute after a solo run to stun the home side who were causing all manner of problems for the Chelsea defence.

Hearts of Oak lacked invention going forward as they struggled to break down the resolute defence of Berekum Chelsea with the closest they came to getting an unlikely equalizer was when Kofi Kordzi struck the post from outside the box in the 80th minute.