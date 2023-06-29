1 hour ago

Swedish-born Ghanaian teenager Jonah Kusi-Asare has caught the attention of top European clubs such as Bayern Munich, Juventus, and Inter Milan due to his promising talent as a rising youth star.

The 15-year-old center-forward recently joined AlK Academy from IF Brommapojkarna Jugend and has been highly regarded for his impressive performances in the youth team ranks.

Despite the interest from major European clubs, Kusi-Asare has expressed his desire to stay with AIK and sign his first professional contract in order to compete in the Allsvenskan division.

He feels flattered by the attention he has received but remains focused on reaching the first team and signing a contract with AIK.

The talented youngster has aspirations to play abroad in the future, but for now, he is determined to continue his development at AIK.

Kusi-Asare's father, Jones Kusi-Asare, is a retired footballer who represented the Swedish U21 national youth team.

Although he has represented the Swedish U16 national youth team, Kusi-Asare remains eligible to play for Ghana at the international level.