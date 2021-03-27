1 hour ago

Black Star defender Jonathan Mensah and Black Queens Coach Mercy Tagoe have grabbed sports honours at the maiden Entertainment Achievement Awards.

Jonathan Mensah won the sportsman of the year award whilst Mercy Tagoe picked up the sportswoman of the sports category of this awards.

The duo belong to the football discipline but their exploits on the field were adjudged to have made them excelled in the year under review and affected their society positively while having succeeded at inspiring others through Sports.

Jonathan Mensah is coming off a year in which he captained his club side to their first trophy in 12 years, whilst also being the first African to lift the Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup.

Mercy Tagoe also gained acclaim in 2018 when she became the first woman coach of the Black Queens to win a trophy.

She won the maiden edition of the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) in Côte d’Ivoire as an interim coach.

Aside from being the head coach of the Black Queens, she also manages Berry Ladies in the Ghana Women Premier League.

Jonathan Mensah was nominated alongside fellow blacks stars players Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Dede Ayew and Mohammed Kudus.

Mercy Tagoe beat out competition from Janet Egyir, Grace Asantewaa, Jennifer Kudjoe and Samira Suleman.

The awards show was hosted by AJ Sarpong and Kwaku David of Citi FM and Citi TV.

The maiden edition of Entertainment Achievement Awards was powered by Citi FM, Citi TV, and sponsored by Good Day Energy Drink.

Source: citifmonline.com