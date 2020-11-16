1 hour ago

Ghanaian defender Jonathan Mensah has been rewarded for his outstanding display for his MLS side Columbus Crew in the regular season with a nomination for the best defender of the year.

The Ghanaian defender is vying for the award with two other players with the winner set to be announced later in the month.

After the regular season,players in the MLS, coaches and select group of media personnel vote for the best players of the season.

Jonathan Mensah has been an ever present for his side Columbus Crew in the MLS playing every game of the season.

He has been remarkable for his side playing 23 games for the entire 90 minutes for Columbus Crew and is one of only two defenders to have chalked this feat in the 2020 regular season.

Mensah has also played his 100th game for Columbus Crew not long ago and is now captain for the side he joined four years ago.