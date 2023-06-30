1 hour ago

In a recent interview, Jordan Ayew, the Black Stars forward, spoke highly of his father, Abedi Pele, recognizing him as one of the finest footballers to have emerged from Ghana. Abedi Pele, a former footballer himself, achieved remarkable success in his career.

Abedi Pele, renowned for his accomplishments, including winning the UEFA Champions League in 1993, holds a revered status as the greatest Ghanaian footballer of all time.

His exceptional talent and contributions led him to secure the African Footballer of the Year title on three occasions and guide the Black Stars to victory in the 1982 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Reflecting on the praise and admiration showered upon his father, Jordan expressed his own admiration after watching videos of Abedi Pele's remarkable performances.

“I looked at videos and I heard people speaking about him,” he told Crystal Palace. “He was incredible, and back home he is still seen as one of the best Africans to ever play the game.

“When I go to places and I hear players like [Samuel] Eto’o speaking about him, that shows that he was a top player.”

He acknowledged that his father's greatness is not only recognized within Ghana but is also acknowledged by football luminaries like Samuel Eto'o, emphasizing Abedi Pele's stature as a top player.

Jordan Ayew's words highlight the enduring legacy of Abedi Pele, a revered figure in Ghanaian football, and further solidify his position as one of the greatest African footballers to have graced the game.