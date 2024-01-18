34 minutes ago

Ghanaian forward Jordan Ayew has dismissed suggestions that the current Black Stars squad lacks commitment.

The team has faced criticism for their performance, especially after a 2-1 defeat against Cape Verde in their opening match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In a pre-match press conference ahead of Ghana's second Group B clash with Egypt, Ayew disagreed with the notion that the players lack commitment to play for the country.

"Well, first of all, I don't agree with that. No one lacks commitment," Jordan said in a pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

"Everyone who plays football, this is bread and butter and everyone gives this 100%.

"Everyone is fully committed. Just that sometimes things go your way things, and other times things don't go your way," the 31-year-old added.

He emphasized that everyone in the squad is fully committed to giving their best on the field.

Ayew acknowledged the importance of the upcoming match against Egypt, describing it as a tough game.

He expressed the team's determination to perform well in the tournament and assured Ghanaians that the players are ready to give their all.

The Crystal Palace forward mentioned that the squad understands the significance of the match and is prepared to force things and perform at their best.

He emphasized that they didn't come to the tournament just to visit Abidjan but to compete and perform well.

Ghana faces Egypt in a crucial encounter as they seek to revive their AFCON campaign and progress to the knockout stages of the competition.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 20:00 GMT.

I'm here to help you with any information or questions you may have. What can I do for you?