2 hours ago

Jordan Ayew scored his sixth goal of the season for Crystal Palace in their 1-1 draw game against Arsenal in the Premier League clash at the Selhurst Park.

Ayew who is Palace's highest scorer this season in the Premier League, scored his way into the record books.

Captain Aubameyang had put his side ahead with a well-worked team goal as Mikel Arteta's side dominated the first half.

But Ayew brought Palace level after the break, his goal-bound effort leaving Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno with little chance after bouncing off David Luiz.

In his six goals scored so far in the English Premier League, two of them have come against Arsenal as he scored in the away fixture against the gunners at the Emirates Stadium while grabbing the equalizer at home against Arsenal.

The Ghanaian is the first Crystal Palace player to score home and awya league goals against Arsenal in a season since John Craven in 1971-172 per stats gurus opta.

