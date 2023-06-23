1 hour ago

The incredible bond between Jordan Ayew and his elder brother, Andre Ayew, continues to bring immense joy to the talented duo whenever they step onto the football field together.

Their remarkable journey as brothers in the world of football began at their father's former club, Olympique Marseille, and has since seen them unite in teams such as Swansea City and the national team.

Amidst occasional doubts about their long-term partnership, particularly within the Black Stars, Jordan Ayew remains resolute in his belief that sharing the pitch with his brother is nothing short of a dream come true.

Each time they have the privilege to play alongside each other, a profound sense of happiness fills their hearts, fueling their determination to chase their shared aspirations.

During an interview with 3news.com, the Crystal Palace forward expressed his gratitude and acknowledged the pivotal role played by his extended family in his upbringing.

"Every time I play with my brother, there is happiness because we fulfilled our dreams."

“I have a big family, I was raised by grandparents, aunties and uncles. They did a really good job. If I’m here today it’s because of them, they played their part.

“I always say that it’s important for me to remember where I came from, to thank them for their role in bringing me up. I feel blessed.”

From grandparents to aunties and uncles, Jordan recognized their unwavering support and credited them for being instrumental in his achievements.

He considers himself blessed to have emerged from such a nurturing environment, emphasizing the importance of staying grounded, remembering his roots, and expressing sincere appreciation for their contributions to his remarkable journey.

Jordan Ayew's heartfelt sentiments capture the deep connection he shares with Andre Ayew and his profound appreciation for the opportunities they have had to play together.

Their path as brothers and teammates has been marked by joy and fulfillment, and Jordan remains ever thankful for the unwavering support and guidance bestowed upon him by his family.