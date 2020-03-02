1 hour ago

Crystal Palace attacker Jordan Ayew has heaped praise on team Christian Benteke after the latter's "fantastic job" in their victory against Brighton.

The Ghanaian grabbed the matchwinner for Eagles but deflected the credit to the Belgian, considering his role in their victory on Saturday.

"I think Christian did everything! Christian did a fantastic job," he said.

"Christian saw me and gave me the ball and I just tried to put it in. I took it well and the 'keeper tried to get the ball. The most important thing is we have the three points and we keep on going.

"We have a target to win every game we play in and to try and finish as high as possible. Today was a very, very difficult game and I think we did what we had to do and finally won the game. It's positive and I hope the supporters enjoy their weekend. We did our maximum best and I think we did everything and finally came out with the three points, it's positive."

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson hailed his side's "remarkable victory" that broke their "hoodoo" against rivals Brighton.

Ayew's second-half goal gave Palace a first win over the Seagulls in three attempts and ended a seven-year wait for a win at Amex Stadium.

The result leaves Palace nestled safely in mid-table, while the Seagulls, who have not won since their victory over Bournemouth on 28 December, sit one point above the bottom three.