1 hour ago

Goal-shy Ghana and Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew was in fine form as he provided an assist to Jean-Phillippe Mateta to score the winning goal for Crystal Palace in their 2-1 win over Leicester City on Saturday.

It was the first game for returning manager Roy Hodgson who made a quick return to the club after the sacking of former coach Patrick Viera.

Jordan Ayew joined the action from the bench as he provided a last-minute assist for Mateta to win the game for the Eagles.

He replaced the injured Wilfred Zaha in added time of the first half as compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp played for 81minutes before Will Hughes replaced him.

Palace was dominant and recorded 20 shots by the break - the most in a Premier League half by any side since 2015 - but struggled to make a breakthrough.

They were made to pay for their wastefulness shortly into the second half when substitute Ricardo Pereira unleashed a well-struck effort after being teed up by Timothy Castagne.

But Leicester's lead was short-lived as Palace equalised only three minutes later when Eberechi Eze's free-kick hit the crossbar and deflected in off goalkeeper Daniel Iversen's back.

Palace captain Wilfried Zaha was forced off in the first half after pulling up with a groin injury.

The hosts won in dramatic fashion as Mateta turned his marker before slotting a low Jordan Ayew ball past Iversen.

Palace now sit five points clear of the drop zone in 12th, with Leicester one point adrift of safety in 18th.