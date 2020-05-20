25 minutes ago

Jordan Ayew and his Crystal Palace teammates returned to training at Copers Cope Road for the first time in eight weeks as the English Premier League begins with Phase 1 of the Premier League's 'Project Restart'.

Football has been placed on ice since the middle of March as the coronavirus pandemic swept through the world like wild fire.

The Premier league after a series of meetings with the clubs decided to begin small group training on Tuesday with the strict adherence to all the protocols.

With the first phase squads can train but must strictly maintain social distancing, but contact training is not yet permitted.

Jordan Ayew together with his other teammates were taken through COVID-19 test before returning in small groups to begin training.

25 players were present for the first training session as they were partitioned into three groups.

With the next phase training is expected to be enlarged with many persons expected to train together at a go.

The Premier League is looking at a possible return date of June to try and finish the nine other matches and also the FA Cup.

Jordan Ayew is Crystal Palace's top scorer with eight goals in 28 league matches with the Eagles lying 11th on the league log.