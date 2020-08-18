1 hour ago

Jordan Ayew, Jeffrey Schlupp and their Crystal Palace teammates have began pre-season training in preparation for the 2020/2021 Premier League season which begins on 12th September.

The Eagles began their training on Monday with other African players such as Wilfred Zaha, Cheikou Kouyate were all present.

The club’s training ground remains under severe Covid-19 protocols. Also, at Monday’s session were summer signing Nathan Ferguson, Nya Kirby, John-Kymani Gordon, Brandon Pierrick alongside Connor Wickham and Jaroslaw Jach who returned from their respective loan spells.

Roy Hodgson’s men will face Danish elite division outfit Brondby IF at Selhurst Park on September 5, in an encounter that will be played behind closed doors. Niels Frederiksen’s side finished fourth in the Superliga at the end of 2019-20 season.

On their own part, Palace ended last season's campaign with 43 points from 38 games to finish 14th in the English top-flight despite looking bright for a place in Europe before the lockdown caused by the coronavirus.

Jordan Ayew capped off an impressive campaign to be crowned Crystal Palace Player of the Season after seeing off competition from Vicente Guaita and former Chelsea star Gary Cahill.

He was also named the Players' Player of the Season while his 87th-minute winning strike against West Ham United back in October was picked as Goal of the Season.

?s=20