41 minutes ago

Ghana and Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew scored his first goal of the season on the last day of the year as his side defeated Bournemouth 2-0.

The goal-shy striker has now scored his first goal of the campaign in the 16th game of the season.

Jordan Ayew was left virtually unmarked at the near post from Olise's left-wing delivery, leaving him the easy task of planting a downward header across goal and into the net.

The Eagles doubled their lead when Olise's delivery from the opposite side was driven perfectly into the path of Eberechi Eze, who had space on the edge of the area to blast the ball past Mark Travers.

With much of the game played in driving rain, Bournemouth struggled to find any fluency and created few clear-cut opportunities, although Dominic Solanke stung the palms of visiting goalkeeper Vicente Guaita after the break.