11 minutes ago

Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew scored for the first time under new Crystal Palace coach Patrick Viera in a preseason friendly win over Championship side Reading.

The Ghana striker scored the second goal for the Eagles in what was a comfortable game for the Premier League side.

Reading ended their pre-season schedule with a 3-1 defeat to Premier League side Crystal Palace at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The visitors played the final hour of the game with only 10 men following Cheikhou Kouyate's sending off in the first half.

Palace opened the scoring with a penalty by Jean-Philippe Mateta after Ghanaian defender Andy Yiadom committed a foul in the box with a needless on Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta but John Swift's deflected free-kick drew the sides level.

Jordan Ayew scored Palace's second, finishing off a swift counter-attack, before substitute Scott Banks fired in a peach of a free-kick with the final kick of the game.