3 hours ago

Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew is missing from the Crystal Palace squad that is currently leading Everton 1-0 in the English FA Cup match.

The Ghanaian forward trained with the squad on Saturday and was in the squad to face the toffees but has been excluded from the team.

According to reports the striker tested positive for COVID-19 that is why he has been excluded from the Crystal Palace squad.

The 30 year old last featured for the Eagles in their drawn game against champions Manchester City- a game he came on as a substitute for Michael Olise on the 65th minute

He is expected to be named in the Ghana squad that will face Nigeria on the 24th March 2022 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium but may have to sit out the first leg with Spezia's Emmanuel Gyasi a probable replacement.

Ghana will face Nigeria on the 29th March in the second leg clash at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.