9 minutes ago

Ghana captain Andre Ayew sang the praised of his younger brother Jordan Ayew in Ghana's slender victory over South Africa on Sunday at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Ghana inflicted a painful 1-0 defeat on South Africa in the last game of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday evening.

A 33rd minute penalty was converted by the Black Stars captain on his 100th cap after Leicester defender Daniel Amartey was adjudged to have been fouled in the box during a corner kick.

That was the only goal of the game as South Africa who had led the group for a long time failed to make the play offs in March next year.

Although Jordan Ayew did not score a goal he was a constant threat for the Bafana Bafana back line and tormented them all evening.

He has been under intense criticism from a cross section of Ghanaians for his dry spell with some questioning why he should be handed an invitation.

His last goal came in November 2019, when he scored a penalty in the 1-0 win over Sao Tome and Principe in a 2021 AFCON qualifying match.

Speaking after the match the Black Stars captain was in awe of his kid brother's impressive form saying if we had two Jordan's on the pitch things would have been different.

“Jordan was unbelievable in the game,” the senior Ayew said.

“Am I the only one who saw him to be Man of the Match? If we had two Jordans on the pitch, things would have been different,” Andre added.