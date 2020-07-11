35 minutes ago

There will be a clear out when the season ends at Arsenal Football Club with a host of youngsters from the club's academy who were unable to break into the senior team moving on to pastures anew.

Jordi Osei Tutu is one such lad who maybe looking for a new club when the season finally ends.

Signed from the Reading youth team in 2015, the right back has failed to make a single appearance for the Arsenal first team.

The player was on loan at German lower tier side Vfl Boachum where he played primarily as a right winger in 21 matches scoring five goals.

There will be a lot of offers from Germany and the lower tier football of English football for the pacy full back when he is let go by the Gunners.

A decision will have to be made on Jordi Osei-Tutu, who finished his loan spell at VfL Bochum in superb form.

Osei-Tutu demonstrated that he is perhaps best suited to playing as a right winger but with Arsenal having several options in that department it wouldn’t be a major surprise if he is to move on, despite the quality that he possesses.

Other youngsters from the Arsenal academy who could leave this summer include Ben Sheaf, Tolaji Bola, and Folarin Balogun.

Already, Tobi Omole and Matthew Dennis have left Arsenal.