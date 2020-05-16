2 hours ago

On loan Arsenal star Jordi Osei Tutu was on the score sheet for VFL Bochum as they recorded a 3 nil victory against Heindenheim on Saturday in the Bundesliga II match.

Germany is the first major nation in Europe to restart football since the coronavirus pandemic curtailed football in the middle of March.

Several protocols have been laid down to help prevent the virus setting into the game with players banned from the ceremonial pre and post match greetings while the substitutes are sat apart from each other.

Teams are allowed to make five substitutions in a game as part of measures to help teams.

Bochum took the lead in the 11th minute after converting from 35 yards for the opener.

There was still a lot to play for as the away side pressed for the equalizer before Jordi Osei Tutu scored the second goal in the 34th minute.

The right winger shot from the edge of the penalty box hard and low through the legs of the opposition goalie.

Congo striker Silvere Ganvoula put the gloss on the scoreline by scoring the third goal in the 64th minute of the game.

The English born Ghanaian was taken off in the 80th minute of the game for Tom Weilandt.

The 21 year old has scored 3 goals in 13 appearances for Bochum.