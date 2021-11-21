1 hour ago

Burgeoning Ghanaian striker Felix Afena-Gyan has lauded his coach at Roma, Jose Mourinho for being a great coach and offering so much to youngsters.

Jose Mourinho gave the 18 year old striker his senior debut for AS Roma in their come from behind win over Cagliari this season in the Italian Serie A.

Afena-Gyan has been in good form for the AS Roma in the primevera where he has been on red hot form scoring for fun.

He was rewarded by Jose Mourinho for his inspirational form for the Roma U-19 and made his senior debut for AS Roma against Cagliari as he came on as replacement for Matias Vina in the 57th minute.

The 18 year old striker has started the new season on form for the Giallorossis youth side having already netted six goals in five matches.

“I believe that this relationship with me is due to the commitment I put into every training, to my hard work on the pitch. I’m sure that if I didn’t try as hard as I do, the coach might not mention me in a photo on Instagram as he did,” the Ghanaian told Italian journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio.

The highly-rated forward also lauded his manager for his relationship with youngsters, describing him as a great coach.

“He is a great coach, especially with young players. He is a coach who encourages you, who motivates you, I like him a lot. It pushes you and encourages you to do what you want, to give your best and improve day after day,” he added.

Afena-Gyan also revealed that his mum has been one of the people behind his success so far, after making the move to Italy.

“If I am here today I owe it above all to my mother, to her I must say thank you. She is the person who is doing the most for me at this stage of my life.”