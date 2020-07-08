2 hours ago

Ghana and Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo managed to escape suspension last night in their 1-1 drawn game with Athletico Madrid at the Estadio Balaidos.

The center-back is among a tall list of Celta Vigo players who are tethering on the brink of suspension.

With football back in Spain the center-back has been an ever present for the struggling La Liga side as he featured in last night's 1-1 drawn game against Athletico Madrid.

Having received four yellow cards already this season the defender is just a card away from being suspended for his side's next match.

The player was able to go unscathed against Athletico Madrid managing to play the entire 90 minutes without getting a yellow.

Other key players just a card away from suspension are Goalkeeper Rubén Blanco, Left-back winger Lucas Olaza, , attackers Fedor Smolov, Santi Mina, and midfielder Pape Cheikh.

Central defender Jeison Murrilo will miss Celta Vigo's next game as he was yellow carded against Athletico Madrid last night.

Having been able to go without a yellow card against Athletico Madrid, Aidoo will play against Osasuna.