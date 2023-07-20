26 minutes ago

Ghanaian international Joseph Attamah Larweh has put an end to speculation about his future by extending his contract with Turkish top-flight side Kayserispor ahead of the 2023/24 football season.

Contrary to earlier reports that he had mutually parted ways with the club and received offers from other teams, Attamah has committed to a new two-year deal, keeping him at the Kadir Has Stadium until 2025.

The 29-year-old defender expressed his happiness and excitement about continuing his journey with Kayserispor and called for the unwavering support of the fans heading into the new campaign.

He acknowledged the challenges that lie ahead for the team in the upcoming season and emphasized the importance of the fans' support in achieving success.

Addressing the Kayserispor fans, Attamah stated, "Hello Kayserispor fans, I'm happy to be back. I have signed a two-year contract to renew my commitment to the club. I know it's going to be difficult this season, so all that I need from you guys is your support. We can raise the flag of the club high with your support, our support, and with my contribution, the club can finish in a good position."

Since joining Kayserispor from Basaksehir in August 2020, Attamah has been a significant contributor to the team's performance.

Playing in 79 matches, he has scored two goals and provided two assists. However, he faced challenges during the 2022/23 season, being limited to only nine games due to an injury.

With his contract extension, Joseph Attamah Larweh aims to continue making a positive impact at Kayserispor and help the team achieve their goals in the upcoming season, with the support of the devoted fans behind them.