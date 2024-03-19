2 hours ago

Ghanaian boxer Joseph Commey has secured a spot in the medal zone at the African Games, adding to the country's boxing success at the tournament.

The 20-year-old clinched victory in the men's 60kg quarter-finals by defeating his Malian opponent Daouuda Sidibe on Monday night.

However, Commey's amateur boxing teammates Abdul Omar, Daniel Plange, and Henry Malm were not as fortunate, losing their bouts on the same evening.

Commey joins the ranks of fellow Ghanaian boxers Theophilus Allotey, Abubakar Kamoko, Mohammed Aryeetey, and Janet Acquah, who have all advanced to the medal zone in earlier rounds.

"It has been a long time since Ghana won a gold medal in boxing at the African Games, so we are determined," commented Ofori Asare, head coach of the Black Bombers.

"It is good that we have the majority of our boxers in the medal zone now. The next step is to climb to silver (the finals), and then we will look for gold," he added.

The last Ghanaian boxer to claim gold at the African Games was flyweight Steven Dotse Ahialey in 1991 in Cairo. Ahialey secured victory with a unanimous points decision against Anicet Rasonnaivo of Madagascar in the final of the 48kg class.

Looking ahead, Amadu Mohammed and 2020 Olympic Games medalist Samuel Takyi will aim to secure possible places in the medal zone as they compete in the coming days.