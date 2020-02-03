6 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak have selected two players out of the three initially nominated for the January player of the month award.

The Phobians nominated three players namely midfielder Emmanuel Nettey, attacker Joseph Esso and left back Raddy Ovouka.

Fans of the club where required to vote on the clubs twitter handle for the two players who will make the cut for the final selection.

Out of the three named above, fans chose attacker Joseph Esso and influential midfielder Emmanuel Nettey for the monthly award.

Supporters of the club are required to vote for their best player on the club twitter handle by commenting on with the name of their best player for the month January.

According to the club, the winner will get rewarded with a unspecified financial package.

The phobians have had somewhat successful campaign thus far losing once in their last four games recording impressive wins away at Liberty Professionals, Dreams Fc, picking a point at Wafa and only losing to Kotoko.

These players have contributed immensely to the cause of Hearts of Oak as they aspire to raise to the top of the premier league log.