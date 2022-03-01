54 minutes ago

Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil is delighted to have scored for his Belgian Jupiler Pro League side Genk on Sunday against KV Kortrijk.

The pacy winger gave his side the clincher in their 2-0 win at the Cegeka Arena in their match day 29 fixture.

It was a Ghana vs Nigeria show as prolific Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu opened the scoring for his side in the 16th minute of the game after connecting home a pass from Japanese forward Junya Ito.

Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil added the clincher for his side in the 22nd minute after applying the finish to Onuachu's pass.

A post on his Twitter handle after the game read; "No better feeling than scoring today and getting all three points"'

Paintsil has now scored two goals after 17 appearances in the Belgian top-flight this campaign.

He has 6 goals in all competitions including the UEFA Europa League and the Belgian Cup.

?s=20&t=9CvRPbNXUG156Hpv_rUMAg