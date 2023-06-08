10 minutes ago

KRC Genk winger, Joseph Paintsil, has revealed his disappointment after being left out of the Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Despite being named in Ghana's initial 55-man provisional squad, the former Tema Youth player was ultimately dropped from the final 26-man squad by then-head coach Otto Addo.

Paintsil, who was one of the best in-form players in Europe leading up to the tournament, holds no grudges against the Ghana Football Association (GFA), but expressed his disappointment at the coach's decision.

"I felt a little bit disappointed in the past, but you never know. Everybody has their decision as a coach, and I do need to respect it and move on as a professional footballer with a great mindset," he told 3FM.

Despite the setback, Paintsil remains focused and determined to make an impact on the field when given the opportunity.

The talented winger had an impressive season, scoring 18 goals and providing 14 assists while being recognized as one of the best African players in Belgium.

Paintsil recently made a return to the Black Stars squad and made an impact by providing an assist for Ghana's equalizer in the match against Angola during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers (AFCON).

He is set to be involved in Ghana's upcoming match against Madagascar as coach Chris Hughton aims to secure a spot in next year's AFCON, which will be held in Ivory Coast.