4 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil received a well-deserved honor from Belgian club KRC Genk for his exceptional performances during the 2022/23 football season.

The talented Black Stars forward was recognized as one of the top three standout performers for KRC Genk across all competitions in the previous campaign.

The prestigious awards ceremony took place at the Cegeka Arena, where Joseph Paintsil was joined by Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye and Patrik Hrosovsky as the recipients of the three coveted accolades.

The event took place before the club's last pre-season friendly against English Premier League side Burnley on a Saturday.

Throughout the 2022/23 season, Joseph Paintsil was in fine form, consistently delivering impressive performances for KRC Genk.

His contributions to the team's success were outstanding, evidenced by his impressive record of 18 goals and 14 assists in 39 appearances across all competitions.

In the pre-season friendly against Burnley, Paintsil displayed his talent once again as he entered the game as a second-half substitute, replacing Argentinian Matias Alejandro Galarza.

The match saw Genk's Nigerian duo, Yira Sor and Toluwalase Emmanuel Arokodare, shine on the field, each scoring a goal in the first and second halves, respectively, resulting in a decisive 2-0 victory over the English Premier League newcomers.

The recognition of Joseph Paintsil's exceptional performances by KRC Genk underscores his importance to the team and highlights his remarkable contributions to their achievements on the field.

As he continues to impress with his skills and talent, fans and football enthusiasts eagerly anticipate witnessing more outstanding performances from the Ghanaian winger in the upcoming season.