1 hour ago

Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil was in good form as has been the case the entire season as he provided two assists as his side KRC Genk defeated Club Bruges 3-1 after coming from a goal down.

The champions shocked the packed crowd at the Cegeka Arena in Genk as they took the lead through Hans Vanekan's strike.

But it did not last as the host leveled the scores four minutes later as Joseph Paintsil provided the first of his two assists to cleanly put through Carlos Cuesta to make it 1-1.

Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu gave the host the lead for the first time in the game as Joseph Paintsil's cutback was collected by the lanky Nigerian striker who beat two defenders before scoring to make it 2-1 for the host.

League leaders Genk wrapped up the scores through Bryan Heynen but before that Bruges center-back Abaka Sylla was sent off for a second yellow card after a foul on Paul Onuachu with dissent earning him the yellow rather than the foul.

It was the debut of Englishman Scott Parker who was appointed coach of Club Bruges recently.

Parker, who was fired by Bournemouth weeks into the Premier League season despite leading them to promotion this year, replaced Carl Hoefkens as coach of the Belgian club, who will next month play Benfica in the Champions League last 16 but have been in poor form in defense of their domestic title.

It was a fiery baptism for the 42-year-old Parker in an incident-filled match with his side.

Genk have now opened a 10-point lead over second-placed Union Saint Gilloise, who play later on Sunday.

Brugge, who have won the last three Belgian championships, remained in the fourth spot, 15 points behind the leaders.