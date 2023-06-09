1 hour ago

Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil, who plays for the KRC Genk, has opened up about how being left out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup squad served as a source of motivation for him to excel at the club level.

Paintsil was initially named in the provisional 55-man squad list announced by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on November 2, 2022. However, despite his impressive form in European club football, he was not selected by Black Stars coach Otto Addo.

The snub came in September 2022 when Paintsil was not included in the squad for friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua, which Ghana lost 3-0 and won 1-0 respectively.

Speaking about the experience on 3FM, Paintsil revealed, "It really motivated me, and I think the same week my father passed away. May his soul rest in peace. Normally, if it were someone else, it would have dampened their spirits, but it actually strengthened me, and I know my father would be happy."

Despite the disappointment of missing out on the World Cup, Paintsil remained determined and focused on his football career.

He channeled his energy into performing at his club and dedicated himself to giving his all on the field.

While acknowledging the initial disappointment, Paintsil emphasized the importance of respecting the coach's decisions and maintaining a professional mindset.

He continued to work hard and seized the opportunity to make a comeback to the Black Stars squad, contributing an assist during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers match against Angola.

Paintsil's commitment to his club performances and his resilience in the face of adversity have paid off.

He is set to feature in Ghana's upcoming match against Madagascar as the team seeks to secure a spot in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be held in Ivory Coast.

Joseph Paintsil's determination and strong mindset demonstrate his professionalism as a footballer, proving that setbacks can serve as powerful sources of motivation and drive for future success.