Red-hot Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil scored for his Belgium side KRC Genk in their hard-fought win over Gent on Sunday.

Genk recorded a slender 3-2 win in the five-goal clash against Gent at the Ghelamco Arena to increase the lead at the top of the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

The Ghanaian winger opened the floodgates in the game with the first goal in the 23rd minute before teammates Yira Sor and T.E Arokodare added two more goals.

Home side Gent also scored through Korea's Hyeon-seok Hong and Belgian striker Laurent Depoitre

The Ghanaian winger has been in fine form for Genk having scored ten goals and provided ten assists in Belgium's topflight.

KRC Genk is still holding onto their lead with 62 points, seven points adrift of second-place Union St Gilloise.

They will host Royal Antwerp in the next round of matches.