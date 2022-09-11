35 minutes ago

Ghana and KRC Genk winger Joseph Paintsil suffered an injury in his side's 2-1 win over Union Saint Gilloise(USG).

He scored for his side in their Belgium Jupiler Pro League game against Union Saint Gilloise(USG).

The winger has been in red hot form for his side this campaign and underlined his importance with a well-taken strike.

USG the home side started the game on the front foot but was unable to crack open the Genk back line.

With the first foray forward, the away side took the lead through the Ghanaian winger as he slotted home from an acute angle on the right side of the penalty box.

The Ghanaian got injured and had to be replaced in the 37th minute by Nicolas Castro.

Loic Lapoussen pulled parity for the host with to make it 1-1 before Ali Mbwana Samatta scored in added time to hand Genk all three points.

Painstil has now scored four goals while providing two assists for his side in eight matches in the Belgium Jupiler League.