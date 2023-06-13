28 minutes ago

Joseph Paintsil, the forward for the Ghana national team, the Black Stars, has expressed that he does not feel pressured to score or provide assists in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Madagascar.

Scheduled to take place on June 18 at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium in Antananarivo, Madagascar, the match holds significance for Ghana as they aim to secure their place in the 2023 AFCON tournament.

Paintsil had an impressive season with Genk, scoring 17 goals and providing 11 assists in 36 games.

However, when asked if he feels pressure to replicate his club form for the national team, he responded, "For me, I'm not under pressure to score or assist. My style of play is always focused on helping the team by providing assists, defending, and fighting for the team. That is my role. If I score, that's good, but the most important thing is the team. It doesn't matter who scores or provides the assist. The crucial aspect is working together as a team to deliver results for the Ghanaian people."

With just a draw needed to secure qualification for the tournament in Ivory Coast, the Black Stars, under the guidance of Coach Chris Hughton, currently lead Group E with 8 points from two wins and two draws in their four group games.

Paintsil's mindset reflects a team-oriented approach, prioritizing collective success over individual achievements.

His commitment to contributing in various ways on the field showcases his dedication to the Black Stars' cause as they strive to secure their spot in the prestigious AFCON competition.