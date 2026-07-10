Joseph Siaw Agyepong calls for tough enforcement of sanitation laws to sustain national clean-up drive

Founder and Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Joseph Siaw Agyepong, has urged authorities to strictly enforce sanitation bylaws, arguing that Ghana’s fight against poor sanitation will only succeed if offenders are held accountable.

His remarks come in the wake of President John Dramani Mahama’s directive for a nationwide two-day cleaning exercise following the devastating floods of June 29, 2026, which claimed lives and caused widespread destruction across Accra and several other parts of the country.

Speaking during the opening day of the National Cleaning Exercise on Friday, July 10, Mr. Siaw Agyepong said the campaign must go beyond clean-up activities and be backed by firm enforcement of existing sanitation regulations.

“It must be enforced; the laws must be enforced,” he stated.

“We are going to support the government to ensure the enforcement of bylaws, to ensure that people do the right thing.”

He identified illegal waste disposal at public collection points as one of the country’s major sanitation challenges, blaming weak enforcement and poor supervision for the persistent problem.

According to him, refuse generated by market traders should be disposed of only in designated containers, while commercial tricycle operators, popularly known as aboboyaa operators, should transport waste directly to transfer stations rather than dumping it at market collection sites.

“The aboboyaa people come and dump here, and then they collect money. They are not supposed to dump here; they are supposed to go to a transfer station,” he said.

Mr. Siaw Agyepong also alleged that some attendants at waste collection sites accept payments from transport operators and allow the illegal dumping to continue, urging Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to tighten monitoring and supervision.

“What do you expect the assembly to do? Immediately, the assembly must ensure that the container attendant… only the market people bring their waste here. Apart from them, nobody should bring waste here,” he stressed.

He further praised President Mahama for initiating the nationwide clean-up campaign, describing it as a bold leadership decision aimed at addressing Ghana’s sanitation challenges.

“Every country is the leader that leads, and then sanitation helps,” he said. “President Mahama is leading a very good cause, and we have to appreciate him for the bold step of leadership.”

While welcoming government’s plans to revive waste transfer stations across the country, Mr. Siaw Agyepong maintained that improved infrastructure must be complemented by strict enforcement of sanitation laws if Ghana is to achieve lasting improvements in waste management and environmental cleanliness.