5 hours ago

Joseph Tetteh Zutah, former captain of Medeama SC and current administrative manager of the club, has been appointed as the Director of the Ghana FA Elite Training Academy.

The announcement was made during the federation's Meet the Press event in Kumasi.

Zutah's extensive experience in football management, coupled with his successful tenure at Medeama SC, played a pivotal role in his selection for this prestigious role.

His contributions to the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana and Medeama SC's success in the Premier League were key factors in convincing the FA's leadership of his suitability for the position.

The Ghana Football Association recently inaugurated the GFA Elite Academy in Winkogo, located in the Upper East Region, as part of its broader initiative to foster grassroots football development nationwide.

This inaugural academy represents the first of 15 planned Elite Academies, reflecting the FA's commitment to nurturing young talent across the country.

In his new role, Tetteh Zutah is tasked with ensuring the efficient operation of the Elite Academy, with a primary focus on providing top-quality training to the country's most promising young footballers.

His leadership will be instrumental in realizing the academy's objectives and shaping the future of Ghanaian football.

The Ghana Football Association has expressed confidence in Tetteh Zutah's capabilities and has entrusted him to collaborate with leading experts in the field to achieve the academy's goals.

As the nation strives to cultivate a new generation of football stars, Zutah's appointment represents a significant step forward in advancing grassroots football development in Ghana.