1 year ago

Former footballer Joseph Tetteh-Zutah has assumed the role of Manager of the GFA Elite Football Academies within the Technical Directorate.

Tetteh-Zutah, previously the captain of Medeama SC and an esteemed administrator within the club, brings a wealth of experience to his new position.

His extensive background includes serving as Administrative Manager and acting Chief Executive Officer of Medeama SC, along with currently holding the position of Vice President of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG).

In his new role, Tetteh-Zutah is tasked with overseeing the efficient operation of the academies, with a primary focus on scouting, training, and developing the nation's top talents.

The goal is to ensure that the best young players across the country are identified, nurtured, and groomed for success.

The GFA Elite Football Academy initiative has already commenced at Winkogo in the Upper East region, with plans for two additional academies to be established in the Ashanti and Greater Accra regions to cater to other football zones.

The overarching concept of the academies, which are open to both boys and girls, involves partnering with select Senior High Schools to create hubs for talent development.

Players identified at the junior high school level will undergo screening and placement in senior high schools across the three football zones.

A graduate of the University of Cape Coast, Tetteh-Zutah enjoyed a successful playing career with Ghanaian champions Medeama SC and Young Africans of Tanzania before transitioning into football administration full-time.

His leadership at Medeama SC notably led to the club's first Premier League title last season, alongside personal honors such as the MTN FA Cup triumph in 2013/14 and the Tanzania Premier League title with Young Africans in 2015/16.