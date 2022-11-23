2 hours ago

Joseph Wollacott has arrived at the Black Stars team base camp in Doha, ahead of the Group H opening match against Portugal on Thursday.

The Charlton Athletic shoot stopper who is not part of the 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals is here to motivate his colleague and to offer support to the team.

Wollacott was ruled out of the global showpiece after suffering a finger injury days before Ghana announced the squad for the mundial.

Ghana is one of five African countries representing the continent at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars are set to compete in Group H alongside former European champions Portugal, Asian giants South Korea and two-time World champions Uruguay.