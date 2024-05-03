54 minutes ago

Chelsea's young talent, Josh Acheampong, basked in the glow of his debut for the first team against Tottenham Hotspurs at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

Stepping onto the pitch in the 85th minute as a substitute for Alfie Gilchrist, who exited due to injury, Acheampong wasted no time in leaving his mark.

In a brief appearance, he managed to outshine his peers, boasting a remarkable four successful blocks, a feat unmatched by any other player from either Chelsea or Tottenham during the match.

At just 17 years old, Acheampong's towering frame of 6 feet 1 inch and his exceptional strength for his age are impressive attributes.

Expressing his elation on social media, Acheampong shared his joy on Instagram, stating, "Proud moment for me and my family to make my Chelsea debut, a moment I have dreamed of for a long time. Thank you to the coaches for putting their trust in me and the fans for their continued support."

Renowned primarily as a right back, Acheampong's versatility shines through as he excels in both defensive and offensive roles, contributing to chances while maintaining a solid defensive stance.

Born in 2006, Acheampong's contract with Chelsea extends until June 2026, a testament to the club's faith in his potential.

While he has represented England at the youth level, Acheampong's Ghanaian heritage adds an intriguing layer to his burgeoning career.

His adaptability is further evident in his ability to seamlessly transition between roles as a center back, right back, or wing back.

In the current season, he has featured prominently in eight games for Chelsea's U18 side, demonstrating his offensive prowess with one goal and three assists from the defensive position.