English-born Ghanaian defender, Josh Kofi Acheampong, made his debut for Chelsea in their recent triumph against Tottenham on Thursday night.

Acheampong entered the match as a substitute in the 85th minute, replacing academy graduate Alfie Gilchrist, who had to leave the field due to injury.

Despite his brief appearance, Acheampong made a notable impact, registering more successful blocks (4) than any other player for either Chelsea or Tottenham during the match.

At just 17 years old, Acheampong already stands at 6 feet 1 inch tall and possesses remarkable strength for his age.

He is primarily a right back known for his ability to contribute in both defense and attack, creating chances while maintaining a solid defensive presence.

Born in 2006, Acheampong's contract with Chelsea extends until June 2026, indicating the club's confidence in his potential.

Although he has represented England at youth level, Acheampong's Ghanaian heritage adds an exciting dimension to his career trajectory.

A versatile defender, Acheampong has showcased his adaptability by playing as a center back, right back, or wing back.

In the current season, he has featured in eight games for Chelsea's U18 side, scoring once and providing three assists, highlighting his offensive contributions from the defensive position.