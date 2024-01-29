11 hours ago

Joshua Quarshie, a German-born Ghanaian defender, expresses his elation at reuniting with Fortuna Dusseldorf, this time on loan from TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.

Quarshie, who previously showcased his prowess as part of Fortuna's youth team during the 2019/20 season, is set to further solidify his position within the Fortuna family with this return to familiar grounds.

With 45 appearances for TSG 1899 Hoffenheim's regional league team and a brief but noteworthy appearance in the Bundesliga in 2022, Quarshie brings a wealth of experience to Fortuna.

His return is seen as a crucial development in his career, providing an opportunity for him to develop at a high level.

Expressing his happiness about the move, Quarshie stated, “I’m happy to be back at Fortuna. Düsseldorf is part of my home region.

The club has very ambitious goals, and I am also very ambitious myself. I see a good opportunity here to develop at a high level and would like to help the club.”

Joshua Quarshie will wear jersey number five at Fortuna Dusseldorf as he looks forward to contributing to the club's success in the upcoming matches.