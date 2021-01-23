2 hours ago

Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, has commended the gallant workers of his outfit for the role they played in safeguarding lives of people living in Ghana.

According to him, but for the timely interventions and selfless dedication of the workers of Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), a subsidiary of JGC, even at the peril of their lives, the deadly Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) would have overwhelmed the nation.

"The advent of the pandemic has altered our usual way of doing business which means that we must also adopt strategies that will be beneficial in this dispensation," Dr Agyepong advised.

Speaking on the theme, "Building a Formidable Future Beyond Covid-19, at this year’s (2021) JGC Leadership Conference, Dr Agyepong indicated that the theme could be achieved only if all workers were unified and resolute about what we do.

He assured staff members of his group’s resolve to equip each one of them with computer literacy skills to enable them to remain relevant in tandem with the fast-growing digitisation convention worldwide.

According to him, Zoomlion especially was bent on ensuring its mandate in making the President, H.E. Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo's, vision of a cleaner Ghana a reality.

This, he said, the company will do by making major contributions to the national development agenda, particularly in the environmental sanitation sector.

Because of that, he noted that sixteen Integrated Recycling and Composting Plants (IRECOP) in all the sixteen regions of the country would be ready this year.



He revealed that work had commenced for the construction of the Tema Waste Treatment Plant, the Sekondi-Takoradi Waste Water Treatment Plant as well as the Tamale Waste Water Treatment Plant.

Dr Agyepong said the long-awaited Kumasi Composting and Recycling Plant (KCARP) designed to process 2400 tonnes of solid waste per day had also been commissioned by the President and were now operational.

He said the company intends to invest in the construction of 16 regional offices and an initial 100 district offices to provide staff members with a comfortable working environment.

He further announced the group's resolve to continue the implementation of what he termed, "One Million Waste Bin Project" and therefore appealed to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that every household in the country has a waste bin to store its solid waste.

Again, he reiterated his commitment to lend the company's support to the Church of Pentecost's Environmental Care Campaign in a bid to ensure success as done in the past two years.

Dr Agyepong was speaking at the 8th in

series of the Jospong Leadership Conference at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College on Monday, January 18, 2021.