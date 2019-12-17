1 hour ago

The publisher of a Cameroonian legal journal has been fined and given a two-year suspended sentence after one of his journalists secretly recorded a barrister plotting how to shape a case for a high-profile client.

Barrister Fostine Fotso was representing Ama Tutu Muna, who is the sister of former presidential candidate Akere Muna.

The siblings had been clashing in a dispute over real estate.

It is alleged that Kalara newspaper, which is run by Christophe Bobiokono, published two articles based on a covertly recorded conversation in 2018 with Barrister Fotso at a dinner in the capital, Yaoundé.

Mr Bobiokono told the BBC the case and his conviction were a "charade" and intended to silence public-interest journalism.

He was ordered to pay almost $17,000 (£13,000) in damages, plus an additional fine of just over $4,000 to be paid jointly by him and the reporter on the story, Rosine Mbezele.